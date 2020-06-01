Instrumental letter winners at Milton High School for the 2019-2020 school year include:
-Ethan Babcock - 2nd Year
-Luke Bilhorn - 1st Year
-Katie Bilz - 3rd Year
-Jordan Borgerding - 4th Year
-Isaac Cole - 1st Year
-Henry Collins - 2nd Year
-Ella Davis - 3rd Year
-Gage Fuchs - 2nd Year
-Chloe Garber - 4th Year
-Kayla Gonsiorowski - 4th Year
-Leah Gonsiorowski - 1st Year
-Ethan Grebe - 1st Year
-Lily Gritzmaker - 4th Year
-AJ Hameister - 2nd Year
-Aubrey Janisch - 1st Year
-Marissa Jaskula - 2nd Year
-Sara Kronberg - 2nd Year
-Nolan Langer - 3rd Year
-Morgan Messer - 1st Year
-Genna Mullen - 2nd Year
-Mollie Myers - 1st Year
-Emmily Peterson - 3rd Year
-Lauren Pierce - 3rd year
-Karalynn Pingel - 1st year
-Drew Piper - 1st Year
-Jennifer Powers - 2nd Year
-Maddy Rosquist - 2nd Year
-Arika Saterbak - 2nd Year
-Abby Scherwitz - 4th Year
-Zoe Schilling - 1st Year
-Olivia Seichter - 2nd Year
-Kylie Shaw - 2nd Year
-Allison Slatter - 3rd year
-Emma Smith - 1st Year
-Amelia Smithson - 1st year
-Eliza Spors - 3rd Year
-Annie Stenson - 2nd Year
-Leo Strand - 1st Year
-Kyla Swanson - 2nd Year
-Kimberly Thomas - 2nd Year
-Tim Vidruk - 2nd Year
-Savannah Vind - 1st Year
-James Watson - 2nd Year
-Hallie Weis - 3rd Year
-Devin Woodcock - 3rd Year
-Hayden Wrolstad - 1st Year
