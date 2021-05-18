A coalition of Wisconsin organizations has launched a Wisconsin Saves Automatic Saving Initiative to encourage millions of Wisconsinites to establish emergency savings accounts through automated saving.
“Ensuring economic security is our top priority in the Office of the State Treasurer, and working with employers we know we can have a positive impact on the financial lives of Wisconsin residents,” said State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. “Helping employees save in the short-term empowers them to build a more secure tomorrow and creates a more productive workforce.”
“Many Wisconsinites experienced economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “Our goal with Wisconsin Saves is to make sure more residents are financially prepared for those small and large emergencies that we all know will happen from time to time.”
Recognizing that many individuals were not fully prepared for the lasting economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin Saves focuses on the role of employers in promoting the importance of saving for emergencies to their employees.
The campaign encourages small- and medium-sized employers to promote to their employees the ease and benefits of saving automatically for emergencies through split deposit.
Employers in all industries and locations in the state can sign up at AutoSave.WisconsinSaves.org to join this coalition. Participating employers will receive free resources to support their communication efforts and be included in statewide recognition.
By involving employers in Wisconsin Saves, the number of Wisconsinites with emergency savings will increase and more people will be able to manage financial hardships, whether it be a minor setback or a shock of pandemic proportions.
“America Saves understands that saving is a journey and that getting started can be difficult,” said George Barany, director of America Saves. “Saving even a small amount of money, $5 or $10 every paycheck, is helpful, and using split deposit is a simple and effective way to save. That’s why we so strongly encourage its use.”
Wisconsin Saves provides employers who sign up for the program with easy-to-use tools to help educate employees about split deposit and the importance of starting to build savings today. Employers can learn more and sign up to participate in Wisconsin Saves at AutoSave.WisconsinSaves.org.
“I hope all Wisconsin employers will take advantage of these free tools by signing up today,” said Godlewski. “By the public and private sectors coming together, we can create a more financially secure future for Wisconsinites and our state.”
For more information www.wdfi.org.