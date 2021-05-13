With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, Adams Publishing Group asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together.
Dinosaur Mask
Supplies:
-paper plate
-paint, markers or crayons
-scissors or hole punch
-colored paper
-glue
-stick (like a popsicle stick)
-tape
What to Do:
Masks are a fun craft for kid to make and play with to spark their imagination. We made a simple Triceratops Mask by cutting a paper plate and painting it. Then we added a nose and three horns. Finish it by taping a stick to the back for a handle.
Help your child make this mask or any other type. The possibilities are endless.