UW-Whitewater’s production of “Vanity Fair” will be available digitally to view Oct. 20-25.
Kory Friend of Milton, who is studying theatre, is a member of the cast, serving in the role of Actor 5.
“Vanity Fair” tells the story of Becky Sharp, a young woman climbing the social ladder using her feminine wiles and wit and indulging her wicked impulses, while her friend Amelia Sedley, a model of goodness and virtue, loses her fortune and all that she loves while clinging to her moral high ground. The production is unique not only in being available digitally but in its demands on the actors; a number of students perform in multiple roles of differing genders.
Director Sara J. Griffin explained why she loves this adaptation of the William Makepeace Thackeray novel. “Often when you play more than one role in a show, it’s usually two or three at most. Maybe four in a Shakespeare. But seven or more? Very rare. It’s a great challenge for them (actors), creating that many fully realized, different humans. Their training in voice and movement will be a huge help in this endeavor. They get to learn and assimilate multiple dialects, and have to contend with multiple brains delivering and processing information, as well as truthfully communicating with others. They also have to be able to switch between these different people very quickly scene to scene, or within the same scene! The ability to fully inhabit a character, immediately drop and become another is an invaluable skill that will make them highly marketable in the professional world.”
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39368. Single tickets are $13 and Family Viewing tickets for two or more individuals are $26. All ticketholders will receive an email with a link to the production; viewing will be available through Oct. 25.
For additional information about the UW-Whitewater Theatre/Dance Department visit at uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance.
