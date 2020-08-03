Alliant Energy and its foundation invite community and nonprofit organizations to begin applying for community grants. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 1.
The community grants are available for local programs and projects that benefit residents in the communities Alliant Energy serves throughout Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy and its Foundation look for opportunities and partnerships that foster intentional inclusion of diverse perspectives leading to more equitable outcomes and greater impacts for communities. These efforts focus on Hunger and Housing, Workforce Readiness, Environmental Stewardship and Diversity, Safety and Wellbeing, which resonates with Alliant Energy’s core values.
Examples of projects that have received grants in the past include meal programs to fight hunger, reading initiatives, nature restoration projects and the purchase of equipment for first responders.
“We are proud to continue supporting communities through our grants program,” said Julie Bauer, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “We realize many programs and projects have been altered this year, but it’s important to help nonprofits sustain key programs and services their organizations deliver.”
Click here to apply and to view the eligibility requirements.
Grants typically range from $500 to $5,000. The Alliant Energy Foundation will communicate all grant decisions by November 1, 2020. Grants are funded solely by Alliant Energy shareowners.
In May, Alliant Energy and its Foundation announced that nearly $550,000 in community grants were distributed to 237 organizations.
Since March, Alliant Energy has also contributed nearly $350,000 in additional funds to assist organizations helping with emergency relief efforts in response to COVID-19. This includes donations in Iowa and Wisconsin to Feeding America Food Banks, the American Red Cross and United Way. The company also contributed $2 million to the Hometown Care Energy Fund. The fund assists customers who need financial help to pay their bill. It is supported annually with funds from Alliant Energy and voluntary contributions from customers.
For more information about Alliant Energy and its Foundation, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.
