The University of Wisconsin-Madison is inviting adults over 55 to participate in an online “Stand Up and Move More” Program.

The purpose of the program is to examine whether the “Stand Up and Move More” workshop reduces prolonged sitting time in adults.

The program consists of meetings once a week for four weeks with a refresher session

at eight weeks and assessments. Participants must have access to the free version of Zoom via a computer, tablet or smart phone. Those who finish the workshop and complete assessments will receive a gift card up to $60.

If you are interested in participating in the program or would like more information, call Erin Eggert at the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging at 608-852-4303.

