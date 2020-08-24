The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (JACVB) is seeking sidewalk chalk competitors for Art Infusion held Sept. 5 and 6, at various locations in downtown Janesville.
The JACVB is inviting competitors to pre-register for a limited number of spots in the competition. Available competitor slots will be limited to 12 this year. Of the 12 artist slots, 4 will be reserved for artists ages 17 and under. The remaining 8 will be for those ages 18 and older. Spots will be reserved on a first come, first served basis with a waiting list in case of cancellations. Artists will be spread out to various locations including Traxler Park, Rotary Botanical Gardens, Cobblestone Hotel and the Rock County Historical Society.
Children, families and adults are encouraged to draw for fun at home and post their creations to the Art Infusion Facebook page as there will not be a draw for fun component this year.
Sidewalk Competition Details:
Drawing Time
Artists are welcome to draw once they have registered. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Drawing time is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 5, and 8 a.m. at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.
Competition Registration
Pre-registration is required. Registration fee is $10 per person. Registration fee includes a box of chalk pastels, sponge and gloves. Additional chalk can be purchased for $10 per box. A swap box will be located at the registration table. Registration must be paid prior to chalking (cash or checks accepted, no credit cards) on either Saturday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a drive-through chalk pick-up station at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S Main St, Janesville, WI 53545. Chalk kits and competitor location will be assigned at that time. To pre-register and reserve your spot call (608) 289-6091 during regular business hours or email marketing@janesvillecvb.com.
