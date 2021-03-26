Well-child visits are an important part of infancy and childhood. Over the past year, many of these routine medical visits have been missed due to the pandemic. Well-child visits are important for tracking your child’s growth and development and for keeping up-to-date on their vaccines. The vaccines that children receive at these visits prevent the return of many serious diseases like polio, whooping cough, diphtheria and measles.
Many parents have questions about vaccinating their children.
• What if my child missed a dose of vaccine?
When a dose of a vaccine is missed, your child does not need to start over for most vaccines. The earlier doses are still good. The doctor will continue the series of shots wherever they left off.
• How can I make shots less stressful for my child?
For infants, bring favorite comfort items, like a blanket, toy or pacifier. Distract them from the shot, smile and let them know it is okay. For older children, talk to them about how the shots will keep them healthy and let them know that it will sting, but only for a second. Bring a favorite book or toy to distract them.
• Do childhood vaccines contain mercury that could harm my child?
In 1999, it was decided that thimerosal, a preservative that contains mercury, should be removed from all childhood vaccines. By 2003, all but trace amounts were gone from all childhood vaccines. Multi-dose influenza vaccines may still contain some thimerosal.
• Is it bad for my child to get so many vaccines at once?
There is no evidence that receiving all recommended vaccines as scheduled is harmful for a healthy child. Vaccines are scheduled to best protect your child and delaying them leaves your child vulnerable to those diseases.
Vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect your child and your community from serious diseases. If your child is due or past due for their vaccines, contact your doctor about an appointment. If your child needs vaccines and you do not have a doctor or health insurance, contact the Rock County Public Health Department at 608-757-5440.
Shari Faber is a Health Educator for the Rock County Public Health Department. If you would like to ask a health-related question to be answered in a future column, email RCHealthDept@co.rock.wi.us with Healthful Hint in the subject. The Rock County Public Health Department reserves the right not to answer any questions deemed unsuitable. For more information follow us on social media @rockcountyPHD.
Data Resources:
Before, During, and After Shots, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Web.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/visit/before-during-after-shots.html, Accessed 9 Mar 2021.
Center for Disease Control and Prevention, (Feb. 2013) Understanding Thimerosal, Mercury and Vaccine Safety, [Brochure]
Making the Vaccine Decision: Addressing Common Concerns, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Web. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/why-vaccinate/vaccine-decision.html, Accessed 9 Mar 2021.
Preparing for Questions Parents May Ask about Vaccines, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Web. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/conversations/preparing-for-parent-vaccine-questions.html, Accessed 9 Mar 2021.
Why Childhood Immunizations Are Important, Stanford Children’s Health, Web. https://www.stanfordchildrens.org/en/topic/default?id=why-childhood-immunizations-are-important-1-4510 Accessed 9 Mar 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.