With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Waunakee Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together.
Supplies:
-coffee filter
-washable markers
-spray bottle filled with water
-clothespin
-yellow and red colored paper
-googly eyes
-glue
What to Do:
-color the clothespin with brown marker and set aside to dry
-color markers all over the coffee filter
-mist the colored filter with water so the colors bleed
-while the filter is drying, glue eyes, waddle and beak on clothespin
-fold colored coffee filter in half and insert in clothespin
Make a turkey for everyone in your family and put them around your dinner table for a cool Thanksgiving decoration.
