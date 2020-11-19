Thanksgiving Turkey

These can be set at the table for family members during the Thanksgiving meal.

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Waunakee Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together.

Supplies:

-coffee filter

-washable markers

-spray bottle filled with water

-clothespin

-yellow and red colored paper

-googly eyes

-glue

What to Do:

-color the clothespin with brown marker and set aside to dry

-color markers all over the coffee filter

-mist the colored filter with water so the colors bleed

-while the filter is drying, glue eyes, waddle and beak on clothespin

-fold colored coffee filter in half and insert in clothespin

Make a turkey for everyone in your family and put them around your dinner table for a cool Thanksgiving decoration.

