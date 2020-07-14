The following Milton students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in spring 2020:
Andrew Braun, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Alexander Burns, Bachelor of Arts; Rachel Butterfield, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Bruce Campbell, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Carolyn Ellefson, Associate of Arts and Sciences; Becca Fish, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Brandon Huberd, Associate of Arts and Sciences; Jonathon Jennings, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Riley Jensen, Bachelor of Business Administration; Laitham Johnson, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Courtney Jones, Bachelor of Science in Education; Nick Kwarciany, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Aaron LaPointe, Master of Business Administration; Travis Larson, Associate of Arts and Sciences; Bruce Moore, Associate of Arts and Sciences; Bianca Olson, Bachelor of Science; Hollie Peters, Associate of Arts; Megan Radtke, Associate of Arts and Sciences; Jessica Severance, Bachelor of Science in Education, magna cum laude; Jim Sherman, Master of Business Administration; Bradford Smith, Master of Science; Joseph Smith, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Stephanie Stair, Master of Science; Calahan Steed, Bachelor of Arts; Kathryn Swanson, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Carly White, Bachelor of Science; and Benjamin Wolfe, Bachelor of Business Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.