Ronald Jr. and Susan (Hergert) Lovelace of Milton are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on June 21, 1980, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milton.
Ronald is retired after being employed with Operators Union, Local 139 and now joins his wife, Susan, to run their family-owned business in Milton, The Beverage Mart.
Their children are Amber (Chris) Kingsley of Milton, Brooke Lovelace of Milton, Cassidy (Randy Jr.) Luek of Janesville, and Danielle Lovelace of Milton.
They have seven grandchildren: Ethan, Alexys, TJ, Corbin, Dayonna, Parker and Adric.
