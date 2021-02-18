The Rock County Public Health Department, in partnership with the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County (HEAR) are looking for input for the Community Health Assessment. The purpose of the assessment is to understand the current health needs of those that work, live, and play in Rock County and to help identify where and how to improve the health of the community. 

The Community Health Assessment Survey is one way information is being gathered about Rock County’s health. The short survey asks about personal health and community health. The responses collected from this survey are confidential, and give valuable insight into what community members are experiencing and how they feel about health. Everyone who lives, works, and plays in Rock County is invited to take the Community Health Assessment Survey at:

English: https://bit.ly/3tEFxnn

Spanish: https://bit.ly/3p4AVn1

The survey is available through this link until April 15, 2021. For a paper survey, call 608-373-8903. Results of this survey along with other data collected will be made widely available to the public. The results will be used to inform which health priorities are selected for the Community Health Improvement Plan, to be worked on over the next five years.

For more information or questions on the Community Health Assessment or the Community Health Assessment Survey, contact HEARCoordinator@co.rock.wi.us.

