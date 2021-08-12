This year marks the 45th annual Arts & Crafts on the Lawn Art Fair, hosted by the Milton House. Office Manager Terry Williams says technically, last year would have been the 45th.
“But we’re still calling it the 45th since we didn’t do it last year,” she said.
Rain or shine, the art fair has always offered something for everyone, and this year is no exception.
Williams expects around 80 vendors this year, including a few new ones as well as those who have been coming every year. The art show is juried. Applicants must submit photos of the item they plan to sell as well as pictures of their selling space before being approved. Only hand-crafted items are allowed.
“A few years ago,” William said. “We added a repurposed section.”
Sellers in this category have taken something such as an old bench, painted it and made it a piece of art.
The offerings of the vendors are wide. Jewelry is always popular, and for something new this year, a glassblower will be on hand. Gardeners might appreciate a new concrete gnome or maybe a hand-crafted wind chime. Woodworkers, candlemakers and pottery crafters will fill numerous spaces and acrylic painters too.
Several vendors offer fabric items such as wall hangings, purses, totes and doll clothes. You’ll even find aprons made of vintage fabrics and hand-tied antique-looking whisk brooms. According to Williams, the brooms are colorful and pretty to use or decorate with. Shaker boxes are another vintage item. Signs are popular, too.
“We have a number of vendors who are making signs,” she said. “Which, right now, are trendy for home décor.”
To tempt your taste buds, home-canned goods, pizza sauce, salsa and spice blends will do the job.
“We always have a pretty good variety,” Williams said.
In addition, Boy Scout troops will sell hamburgers, hot dogs, cheese curds, cotton candy and pop. Other nonprofits will hand out information about their resources and services.
To ensure the day runs smoothly, Williams will be on hand as will student docents who work in the museum for the summer. Volunteers help out, too. With the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Porkfest across the street at North Goodrich Park, there is plenty to do.
“It is a big day,” Williams said. “We encourage people to get into town, shop at the little shops that are in the area and possibly stay for evening dining.” The Milton House Museum will also be open for tours.
Admission to the Arts & Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is free of charge and promises to be a great day for Milton.