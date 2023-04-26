Dannelle Gay, “The Traveling Cheesehead,” is a Wisconsin author devoted to exploring attractions and hidden gems. She has published a new guidebook, “100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die,” which details wisconsin bucket list items, and what to expect from your visits. Gay will be in Milton for a book signing on Thursday, May 4 from 5-7 p.m. at the Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville Street in Milton. Milton is featured in the new book.
DOG PARK CLEANUP
MILTON -- The city of Milton's Parks & Recreation Commission is hosting a general clean up at the Tails n Trails Dog Park on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. This is an annual clean up event held on the last Saturday in April. Participants will convene at the parking lot at the dog park and then disburse a little after 10 a.m. Trash bags, disposable gloves, and a limited number of trash pickers will be provided. Direct questions to Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman by email or at (608) 868-6900 ext. 5.
MILTON FOOD PANTRY INFORMATION
The Milton Food Pantry collects food and school supplies and distributes them to families in need in the School District of Milton located in Rock County, Wisconsin.
Food, school supplies, and monetary donations are accepted every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Please call the office to arrange other times when volunteers can accept donations.
Distribution days include every Wednesday 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. as well as the first and third Mondays of the month from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Clients are asked to limit visits to once a month.
The pantry is not open on holidays. If the pantry is closed due to weather or other unusual reasons, this information will be announced on WCLO 1230AM radio and on the food pantry phone message.
To begin receiving assistance, please visit the Food Pantry in person to fill out a short form. Clients must be a resident of the Milton School District to use the facility, but do not need to have children attending school to be eligible.
Special events that require pre-registration each year:
August School Supplies Distribution (pre-register in July)
Milton High School FFA Thanksgiving Dinner Basket Distribution (pre-register in October)