AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING

Dannelle Gay, “The Traveling Cheesehead,” is a Wisconsin author devoted to exploring attractions and hidden gems. She has published a new guidebook, “100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die,” which details wisconsin bucket list items, and what to expect from your visits. Gay will be in Milton for a book signing on Thursday, May 4 from 5-7 p.m. at the Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville Street in Milton. Milton is featured in the new book.