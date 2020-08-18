The Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt outlined eight recommendations for how Wisconsin can provide relief, education and protection to its student debt holders now and in the future.
The final report released Aug. 18 included the following recommendations:
- Create a Borrower Bill of Rights and Student Loan Ombudsman.
- Enhance proprietary school regulations and reinstate the Educational Approval Board.
- Improve financial literacy education.
- Increase need-based, targeted aid for postsecondary education and create a statewide promise program.
- Strengthen student loan counseling.
- Consider targeted loan forgiveness programs.
- Promote refinancing opportunities with other states.
- Create a state student debt relief tax credit.
- These recommendations are the result of expansive dialogue between experts from government, industry, academia, and student loan borrowers.
The final report can be found on the task force website at https://lookforwardwi.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/SDTF-Report-FINAL.pdf.
