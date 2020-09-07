UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an unspecified complaint, Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement Thursday.
The brief statement says the leave is effective Thursday. Interim Provost Greg Cook will take over leading the university “until the complaint is resolved,” Thompson wrote.
“We will have no further comment on this personnel matter at this time,” the statement reads.
Thursday’s news came one day after the start of classes amid the coronavirus pandemic. UW-W, like other campuses across the state and country, is navigating the monumental task of trying to have students on campus while attempting to minimize virus risk and exposure.
The UW System has not made it clear when a complaint was made, what the investigation is focused on, or how it might pertain to Watson.
As chancellor, Watson was being paid $240,000 when he was hired last year, according to university records.
Whitewater City Council President Lynn Binnie said in an email Thursday that the timing of losing Watson for at least some time and the departure of Grace Crickette, the vice chancellor for administrative affairs who is taking a job at UW-Eau Claire, “seems very inopportune.”
“I feel sure that the news that the chancellor is on administrative leave came as a jolt to many in our community,” Binnie said. “This is obviously a very challenging time for the university in many ways.”
Before Watson
The holder of the top post at UW-W has been under investigation in recent years before Watson, as well.
Investigators looked into Watson’s predecessor, Beverly Kopper, for her handling of sexual harassment claims made against her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill.
Those investigators found no direct evidence she knew of Hill’s “pervasive and well-known” sexual harassment (harassment that he has denied doing), but they also reported that it was “at best” a “blindspot” for her.
Kopper resigned from the chancellor position Dec. 31, 2018, which was about six months after former UW System President Ray Cross banned her husband from campus.
Kopper officially retired from UW-W on Jan. 5, 2020, after never going through with plans to teach psychology that previous fall semester.
