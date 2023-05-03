Friday, May 5
Palmyra Community - Wide Rummage Sale
Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Rain or shine) Coordinated by Village Hall Staff, flyers are available at Village Hall, Rainabobaina’s, True Value, the gas stations, and Sheppard’s Flooring.
Lake Mills City Wide Rummage Sales
8 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Tyranena Ladies Club is sponsoring the annual City-Wide Rummage Sales on Friday and Saturday. Visit the Facebook event for more information.
Saturday, May 6
Whitewater Farmers Market opening day
8 a.m. - noon, 301 W. Whitewater St. in the lot next to the Historic Train Depot Museum. The market will take place rain or shine.
Fort Atkinson Farmers Market opening day
8 a.m.- noon. The farmers market is nestled right along the Rock River, with nearby access to the Riverwalk Path. The market is every Saturday, May - October. Located at Milwaukee Avenue Municipal Parking Lot, 19 E. Milwaukee Ave.
Lemonade Day - Fort Atkinson
11 a.m. - 2 p.m., The City of Fort Atkinson will be painted in yellow with lemonade stands for Lemonade Day. Located at Barrie Park from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Visit the Lemonade Day Website for the location of more stands and for more information.
Mother’s Market Indoor Art Fair - Lake Mills
10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Handmade arts featuring local jewelry makers, potters, and artists. Located at The 11th Niche, 112 S. Main St., second floor. The first 40 people will receive a free greeting card.
Lake Mills City Wide Rummage Sales
8 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Tyranena Ladies Club is sponsoring the annual City-Wide Rummage Sales on Friday and Saturday. Visit the Facebook event for more information.
Dirt Days - Helenville
9 - 5 p.m., Join Jelli’s Market in Helenville for their annual spring event, Dirt Days. There will be fun activities for all ages, try your skills on the Farm Tough Mudder course as you navigate through different obstacles around the farm. Located at N5648 S Farmington Rd, Helenville.
Palmyra Community - Wide Rummage Sale
Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Rain or shine) Coordinated by Village Hall Staff, flyers are available at Village Hall, Rainabobaina’s, True Value, the gas stations, and Sheppard’s Flooring.
Annual Spring Clay Collective Pottery tour - Jefferson County Area
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The tour is an opportunity to meet the makers and discover some of the unique processes involved with their work. The tour map can be found on Clay Collective’s website.
Garden Talk - Vanilla, The Ice Cream of Orchids - Fort Atkinson
2-3:30 p.m., third of four garden education programs held at the Hoard Historical Museum. “The Ice Cream of Orchids” will be led by Dr. Kenneth Cameron, a professor in the UW-Madison Botany Department.
Sunday, May 7
Dirt Days - Helenville
9 - 5 p.m., Join Jelli’s Market in Helenville for their annual spring event, Dirt Days. There will be fun activities for all ages, try your skills on the Farm Tough Mudder course as you navigate through different obstacles around the farm. Located at N5648 S Farmington Rd, Helenville.
Mother’s Market Indoor Art Fair - Lake Mills
10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Handmade arts featuring local jewelry makers, potters, and artists. Located at The 11th Niche, 112 S. Main St., second floor. The first 40 people will receive a free greeting card.
Annual Spring Clay Collective Pottery tour - Jefferson County Area
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The tour is an opportunity to meet the makers and discover some of the unique processes involved with their work. The tour map can be found on Clay Collective’s website.
Palmyra Community - Wide Rummage Sale
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Rain or shine) Coordinated by Village Hall Staff, flyers are available at Village Hall, Rainabobaina’s, True Value, the gas stations, and Sheppard’s Flooring.
Jefferson Speedway Bargain Fair
7 a.m. - noon. A cross between a flea market and a farmers market. Jefferson Speedway. W8135 US Hwy 18, Cambridge, WI 53523