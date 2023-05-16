SOWI_230517_PASTOR_01.jpg
Buy Now

Rev. John Swanson is the soon-to-be installed pastor of Hope Lutheran Church in Milton.

 Anthony Wahl

MILTON – Hope Lutheran Church in Milton has a new pastor. John Swanson was hired in March and will be installed on June 4.

Swanson has been a pastor for 20 years. He used to work for Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison for several years and left to pursue other areas of work. He bounced around southern Wisconsin working as an interim pastor for a couple of churches, then realized he wanted to get back into settled ministry.

Tags