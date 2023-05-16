MILTON – Hope Lutheran Church in Milton has a new pastor. John Swanson was hired in March and will be installed on June 4.
Swanson has been a pastor for 20 years. He used to work for Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison for several years and left to pursue other areas of work. He bounced around southern Wisconsin working as an interim pastor for a couple of churches, then realized he wanted to get back into settled ministry.
Some of the things that he has been working on with the church is its capital campaign. He said that the campaign started a couple years prior to him being hired and they have already raised almost $250,000 so far but they have a long way to go.
Swanson said that the church will continue to fundraise throughout the summer. He said he wasn’t sure when the updates would start on the church but they do have architect renderings drawn up.
In the capital campaign the church wants to make some much needed updates to the building such as an elevator, an overhang for people to drive under; a bigger sanctuary space with doors and other much needed updates to make it more accessible for the older members of the congregation.
Other updates that Swanson shared directly follow what his mission and goals are for the Church. Some of these goals are to be more involved with community and county nonprofits.
Part of his goal is adaptability. He said that the church isn’t what it was like in the past and some churches don’t want to admit to themselves that the community isn’t as involved in the church.
“The question is how do we work within the community to say we have something that's worth talking about.”
Swanson said that one of the additions to the church through the campaign is the addition of showers and a washer and dryer in the basement for Project 16:49, which helps homeless kids and other organizations like this.
“Another part of my goal here is seeing what we can do for those people outside our walls, to offer support and love and compassion while still ministering to those in our walls inside,” he said. “I want to see what are the needs in this community that this little church can help with.”
He said that it’s not always his job to evangelize people but to inspire them and if that results in gaining a bigger congregation that is good for him but that's not its only purpose.
“I just see it as our job to reach out with love…to be the hands and feet of Christ,” he said.