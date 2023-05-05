Milton Community Days
Buy Now

Paquita Reddish of Blessed Divine Creations participates as vendor at Milton Community Days in 2022

 Pam Beres

MILTON — Milton Community Days returns for the 2023 season next week, bigger than ever with over 80 vendors, food trucks and many family activities.

The first event of the summer is Friday, May 12, from 5-8 p.m. at the corner of Parkview Drive and College Street.

Tags