MILTON — Milton Community Days returns for the 2023 season next week, bigger than ever with over 80 vendors, food trucks and many family activities.
The first event of the summer is Friday, May 12, from 5-8 p.m. at the corner of Parkview Drive and College Street.
Upcoming dates are June 2, July 1, Aug. 4, Sept. 1.
The July event will be at Schilberg park and there will be live music.
Andrea Geske, said she and her husband started Community Days after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. She said it was a way to get everyone out in the community and help local businesses.
She said the event has the feel of a farmers market but also showcases local businesses and other vendors, nonprofits and live music, in partnership with Open Doors Foundation in Milton that supports local kids.
She said this is the first year vendors are being charged a fee to help support promotional costs. Some of those proceeds will go to the nonprofits that participate in the event.
She said 2023 is expected to be the biggest year, since combining the Community Days event and the Milton Night Market.
She said this is the second largest market in Rock County. The Beloit’s Farmers market is the largest with 250 vendors.
The vendors and what they sell are posted on Community Days Facebook page and each Friday different vendors may be on hand.
She said this year new activities include a petting zoo and first responders on hand to meet with the community.
‘It’s a great event for both kids and adults,” Geske said.
She said she is most excited about seeing everyone enjoying local businesses and food trucks.
“It is nice to combine two large events together and be able to bring the community together to support our community’s local businesses and nonprofits,” she said.