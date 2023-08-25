64e26e610b0fb.photo_1-jpg (1).jpg
Naturalist Dave Bendlin will be on hand to show participants how to use different nets and fishing poles to survey the plants and animals found in the creek.

 CONTRIBUTED

SHOPIERE — The Rock County Conservationists are hosting a free nature exploration event for children and adults.

The event, this Saturday in Shopiere, is a chance for children and adults to learn about the aquatic life of Turtle Creek.

  