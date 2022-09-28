JVG_220915_AIMEE01.jpg
Milton-based artist Aimee Leonard applies cement slurry to the base of her sculpture 'Twisted' near the Story Garden outside the Milton Public Library on Sept. 13.

 Anthony Wahl

A sculpture is being created outside the Milton Public Library to bring awareness to eating disorders and mental health. It is also in memory of Maria Dorn, who died after having anorexia.

Local artist Aimee Leonard is calling her concrete work “Twisted.” She said it is supposed to resemble a tree with vines twisting around the trunk. It will feature glass mirrors and a basket of flowers embedded in it.

Aimee Leonard prepares a cement-water mixture to add to her sculpture in the Story Garden outside the Milton Public Library on Sept. 13.
Artist Aimee Leonard applies fresh cement slurry to the base of her concrete sculpture 'Twisted' outside the Milton Public Library on Sept. 13.
Milton-based artist Aimee Leonard applies a new layer of cement slurry to the base of her sculpture 'Twisted' as she works near the Story Garden outside the Milton Public Library on Sept. 13. The sculpture is meant to be part of Project Maria, a crisis and suicide prevention group formed in 2016 in response to the death of Maria Dorn.
Milton-based artist Aimee Leonard works on her sculpture outside the Milton Public Library on Sept. 13.