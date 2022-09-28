Milton-based artist Aimee Leonard applies a new layer of cement slurry to the base of her sculpture 'Twisted' as she works near the Story Garden outside the Milton Public Library on Sept. 13. The sculpture is meant to be part of Project Maria, a crisis and suicide prevention group formed in 2016 in response to the death of Maria Dorn.
A sculpture is being created outside the Milton Public Library to bring awareness to eating disorders and mental health. It is also in memory of Maria Dorn, who died after having anorexia.
Local artist Aimee Leonard is calling her concrete work “Twisted.” She said it is supposed to resemble a tree with vines twisting around the trunk. It will feature glass mirrors and a basket of flowers embedded in it.
“Since we do have a level of awareness of eating disorders, the twisting of the trunk is a concave kind of form as it rises," Leonard said of her work. "It’s going to be mosaic in glass and mirror fragments.”
When the sculpture is finished, reflections will show fragments of an individual up close and when seen from far away, people will see a complete form of themselves in the reflection.
“The idea is with an eating disorder when you think of one thing about yourself, you tend to overthink and be critical of yourself. But when you back away and look at yourself as a whole, it’s beautiful," Leonard said. "The glass and mirror fragments come together in this synergy.”
Shauna Wessely, a friend of Leonard's and the founder of Project Maria, said she has been excited about the project.
Since forming in 2016, Project Maria has held a variety of events to promote awareness for eating disorders, such as having community members design cards to send to treatment facilities.
After Wessely and Leonard started collaborating, they reached out to the city to see if officials were interested in having a sculpture and were encouraged to reach out to the library.
Library Director Ashlee Kunkel said the sculpture and Project Maria are special to her because Dorn volunteered at the library. Kunkel jumped at the opportunity to have the sculpture there.
Kunkel said the sculpture fits with the library’s mission because it will be local art on display, which she is actively seeking. She added that she hopes the library can be a community space for everyone.
“I think everyone struggles in different ways at different ages, but there are ways to reach out, like Project Maria,” Kunkel said.
The sculpture will be a part of the Story Garden, which is being constructed outside the library in several phases. The sculpture installation is part of the first phase of the Story Garden project. The garden also has a metal archway and concrete chess tables completed. A gazebo will also be part of the project for outdoor programming space. Kunkel said there will also be a walkway.
Leonard said "Twisted" is the largest art piece she has taken on.
“It’ll be an experience viewing it. Right now, it doesn’t look like much. It just looks like a hunk of metal. In a few weeks, it will start to take shape. A few weeks ago, it was just a metal frame,” Leonard said.
Leonard said she hopes the sculpture will be done by the first frost of the year because it is more difficult to work with the cement slurry after temperatures dip below freezing. If she does not finish it before then, she expects to complete it in spring.