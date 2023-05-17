MILTON -- The following Milton High School Seniors have received recognition for a scholarships/awards. Most were recognized during the school's scholarship night on May 10th.
Hailey Anderson – student of Jennifer and Nicholas Anderson, Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Scholarship
Sydney Barnes - student of Patrick and Sandra Barnes, Volleyball Boosters Club Scholarship, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services Auxiliary Scholarship, Blackhawk Technical College Scholarship
Gavin Bartels – student of Randy and Marisa Bartels, Milton Marlin Swim Club Scholarship, CCI Power of Us Scholarship
Brayden Bastian – student of Jason Homerding and Heidi Bastian, Matt Schimmel Fielder’s Choice Scholarship
Kristiana Bastidas - student of Jaime Bastidas and Karla Navarro, Hal and Martha Deal Scholarship, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Dave Czerwinski Memorial Scholarship
Samantha Berebitsky – student of Edward and Heidi Berebitsky, Friends of the Milton Public Library Scholarship
Garrett Bladl – student of Christopher and Vicky Bladl, Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship
Braden Borgerding – student of James and Kristin Borgerding, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship
Isabell Bornick – student of Nicholas and Amanda Bornick, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship, St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women Scholarship
Katherine Bucklin – student of Scott Bucklin and Sharon Willeford, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship
Maddison Cadd – student of Ricky and Peggy Cadd, Terry McCann Alumni Scholarship, Milton Soccer Boosters Club Scholarship, Milton Soccer Club Scholarship
Kennedy Carr – student of Zachary and Jennifer Carr, Kevin Ekedahl Cancer Survivor/Caregiver Scholarship, Milton Marlin Swim Club Scholarship, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship, Allen Foundation College Scholarship, Academic Excellence Scholar Alternate, Friends of the Milton Public Library Scholarship, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship, John T. Schroeder Memorial Scholarship, Rock County Deputy Sheriffs Supervisor Association Scholarship
Brady Case – student of Tory and Melissa Case, Milton Marlin Swim Club Scholarship, Lori Schrank Memorial Scholarship, MEA Scholarship, Janesville Area Retired Educators (JAREA) Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of American and Associates Rock River Chapter #236 Scholarship
Kylie Cole – student of Aaron and Rudi Cole, The DeLong Co., Inc. Scholarship - 2023
Amanda Cudzinovic – student of Christopher and Man Cudzinovic, The Joseph Goodrich – Milton House Museum Scholarship, Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship
Trinity Czerwinski – student of Tara Czerwinski, Kevin Ekedahl Cancer Survivor/Caregiver Scholarship, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Mike Roherty Scholarship, Rhyme Time Jack Steinhoff & Steve Ennis Memorial Scholarship, Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship
Cevanna Dietz – student of Jamie Falk and Nicholas Dietz, MEA Scholarship, W. Guy Polan Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship
Hannah Dunk – student of Brian and Heidi Dunk, Patrick Meeker Memorial Scholarship, WIAA Scholar Athlete, Edwin A Kapek Scholarship, American Legion Auxiliary Award
Alexander Evans – student of Scott and Elizabeth Evans, Milton Marlin Swim Club Scholarship, Allen Foundation College Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of American and Associates Rock River Chapter #236 Scholarship, Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship, South Central Wisconsin Builders Association (SCWBA) Scholarship
Meghan Everett – student of Erin Everett, The Determined Student Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship
Jade Fladhammer – student of Shawn and Chelsy Fladhammer, Milton Marlin Swim Club Scholarship
Makayla Gaffney – student of Scott Gaffney and Melinda Pennycook, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship
Leah Gonsiorowski – student of Marc and Debra Gonsiorowski, Haase Homes Coldwell Banker The Realty Group Scholarship, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Emma Grebe – student of Theodore and Samantha Grebe, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Terry McCann Alumni Scholarship
Matthew Haldiman – student of Stephen and Kristine Haldiman, Patrick Meeker Memorial Scholarship, Rock County Holstein Breeders Scholarship
Alexis Hall – student of Timothy and Laurie Hall, Milton Show Choir Scholarship
Thomas Hawkins – student of Otis and Jalayne Hawkins, Milton Masonic Lodge Technical / Trade School Scholarship, Technical Excellence Scholarship, Thomas Krausse Memorial Scholarship, CCI Power of Us Scholarship
Katrina Henry – student of Todd and Marcia Henry, Volleyball Boosters Club Scholarship, Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship
Nikki Hoffart – student of Guy and Sherry Garrett, Hal and Martha Deal Scholarship, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship, Rubie McWilliam Scholarship
Olivia Hopp – student of Daniel and Heather Hopp, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers Scholarship, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship
Maddox Hopper – student of Chadley Jackson and Amanda Hopper, Technical Excellence Scholarship
Maysa Johns – student of Mark and Jennifer Johns, Milton Masonic Lodge Scholarship, La Pean French Scholarship, Allen Foundation College Scholarship, Academic Excellence Scholar, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship, Rock County Deputy Sheriffs Supervisor Association Scholarship, Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship, Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Mercyhealth Janesville Medical Staff Scholarship
Sydney Kanable – student of Ryan and Rebecca Kanable, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of American and Associates Rock River Chapter #236 Scholarship, Milton Youth Basketball Scholarship
Matthew Kirk – student of Bradley and Kimberly Kirk, Mike Roherty Scholarship, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship
Joshua Knuth – student of David and Sara Knuth, Matt Schimmel Fielder’s Choice Scholarship
Jenna Kudrna – student of Greg and Diane Kudrna, Kevin Ekedahl Cancer Survivor/Caregiver Scholarship, Milton 4-H Club Scholarship, Milton Soccer Boosters Club Scholarship, Rock County Holstein Breeders Scholarship, Milton Soccer Club Scholarship, Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Scholarship
Jeffery Love – student of Mary Conklin, Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship
Raea Lubkeman – student of David and Jodi Lubkeman, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship, St. Mark Lutheran Church Beltz Memorial Scholarship
Lainey Lund – student of Jeremy Lund and Lacey Lund Worley, Milton Show Choir Scholarship
Ava Macomber – student of Todd and Danette Macomber, Milton Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Allen Foundation College Scholarship, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services Auxiliary Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of American and Associates Rock River Chapter #236 Scholarship, Henry L. & Ruth O. Elmer Scholarship
Andrew Maenner – student of Scott and Tara Maenner, Matt Schimmel Fielder’s Choice Scholarship
Tarryn Mallon – student of Scott and Amy Mallon, St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women Scholarship, Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
Natalie Malloy - student of Jason and Theresa Malloy, Volleyball Boosters Club Scholarship, Kevin Ekedahl Cancer Survivor/Caregiver Scholarship
McKenna Newell – student of Allan and Christi Newell, Volleyball Boosters Club Scholarship, Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship
Holly Nguyen – student of Elaine Tran, The Determined Student Scholarship, Friends of the Milton Public Library Scholarship
Royce Nilo – student of Robert and Renee Nilo, American Legion Athletic Award
Zachary Obershaw – student of Ryan and Malinda Obershaw, Milton Show Choir Scholarship
Joseph Olsen - student of Steven and Jelaine Olsen, Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship, Matt Schimmel Fielder’s Choice Scholarship, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Scholarship, JP Cullen Foundation Scholarship, South Central Wisconsin Builders Association (SCWBA) Scholarship
Jacob Ostema – student of Paul and Brooke Ostema, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship, Terry McCann Alumni Scholarship, Milton Youth Basketball Scholarship
Karalynn Pingel – student of Donald and Kathy Pingel, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship
Josiah Raby – student of Zachary and Jennifer Raby, Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship, Rock County Deputy Sheriffs Supervisor Association Scholarship
Ella Raess – student of Matthew and Erika Raess, Milton Soccer Boosters Club Scholarship, Milton Soccer Club Scholarship
Bailey Ratzburg – student of Trevor and Shana Ratzburg, Hal and Martha Deal Scholarship, Academic Excellence Scholar, Dave Czerwinski Memorial Scholarship
Deegan Riley – student of Aron Riley and Dyann Kundert, Patrick Meeker Memorial Scholarship
Frank Ross – student of Melissa Joy and Brendan Ross, La Pean French Scholarship
Eli Rue – student of Paul and Melanie Rue, Terry McCann Alumni Scholarship
Zoe Schilling – student of Scott and Deborah Schilling, MHS Drama Scholarship, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers Scholarship, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship
Justin Schnell – student of Jeffrey and Tina Schnell, Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship, Edwin A Kapek Scholarship
Brieana Schroeder – student of Shannon and Melissa Schroeder, The Coldwell Banker The Realty Group Skilled Trades Scholarship, WI Metals Scholarship
Tressa Shaw - student of Christine and Daniel Shaw, Volleyball Boosters Club Scholarship, Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship, Edwin A Kapek Scholarship, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship, Hammer Chiropractic Scholarship, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services Auxiliary Scholarship, American Legion Post #367 Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of American and Associates Rock River Chapter #236 Scholarship, Milton Youth Basketball Scholarship
Brendan Slagle – student of Angela Slagle, Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship, Milton Soccer Club Scholarship
Mitchel Stephens – student of David and Deborah Stephens, Technical Excellence Scholarship
Melysa Stutika – student of Denise Stutika, Dave Czerwinski Memorial Scholarship, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship, Peggy O’Leary Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship, Rock County Holstein Breeders Scholarship, Rock County Deputy Sheriffs Supervisor Association Scholarship, Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Scholarship
Jayda Swopes – student of Cletis and Beth Swopes, Peggie Sersch Memorial Scholarship, Milton Soccer Boosters Club Scholarship
Madison Titus – student of Rebecca Smith and Bruce Titus, Janesville Morning Rotary “Service Above Self” Scholarship
Carol Traynor – student of Brenda Traynor and Randall Simonson, Rock County Dairy Promotion Scholarship, Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Scholarship
Amelia Urbik – student of Gerald and Rosanne Urbik, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Savannah Vind – student of Bryan and Danielle Vind, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship, Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship
Jax Wells – student of Jan Bue Wells, Blackhawk Technical College Scholarship, Rhyme Time Jack Steinhoff & Steve Ennis Memorial Scholarship
Emma Whitney – student of Mark and Kelly Whitney, Milton 4-H Club Scholarship, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Xander Wuetrich – student of Todd Wuetrich and Jennifer Horgan, Patrick Meeker Memorial Scholarship, WIAA Scholar Athlete, Edwin A Kapek Scholarship, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship
Sarah Yarbrough – student of Philippe and Catharine Yarbrough, Pat McCann Memorial Scholarship
Grace Zhang – student of Xuezhen and Yili Zhang, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship, Allen Foundation College Scholarship, Academic Excellence Scholar, American Association of University Women (AAUW) Scholarship
Zakery Zimmerman – student of Zandra and Eric Zimmerman, Milton Soccer Boosters Club Scholarship, Milton Soccer Club Scholarship
Brooklyn Zingsheim – student of Clinton and Tammy Zingsheim, Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship