Parents and child care providers at Monday's school board meeting spoke out against enforcing new attendance area boundaries in the Milton School District that would impact not only where children go to school but where they receive child care.
With the pandemic, parents questioned if now was the right time for change because they argued more change will cause more anxiety.
Nineteen people signed up to comment and prior to the meeting, a petition on change.org had 539 signatures. The petition asks the school board to change or pause a policy that expects the students within each area to attend the designated school.
The conversation will continue with during a listening session 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the Jon C. Platts Performing Arts Center at Milton High School. The listening session format will allow the board and school district administrators to interact and respond to questions. Public comment during the school board meeting does not. Due to referendum construction, anyone attending the meeting should use the main entrance.
Tuesday's meeting can be attended virtually via GoogleMeet by going to https://meet.google.com/osd-mxrj-uxc. Anyone who wants to participate in public comment is asked to sign up in advance at https://forms.gle/ivdMT336fmPy9sCz9.
Attendance areas are based on a child’s home address and do not factor in the address of a chid's before or after school care provider.
In the past, families had been allowed to request where their children would go to elementary school. Students who live in one school’s attendance area were able to choose to attend a school outside of their area.
James Hudzinski spoke Monday via video conference. His son is going into second grade at Milton West Elementary. He, like other parents, suggested a phased-in approach that would allow students already attending one school to continue at that school and implement the new boundaries with students entering 4K.
Milton East, Milton West and Harmony elementary schools will offer 4K in the 2020-21 school year. Consolidated will not offer 4K, which was one of the concerns raised by parents.
School board president Joe Martin noted administrators have been looking at boundaries since last fall.
“While we certainly respect and expect your advocacy for your kids,” Martin said the board’s job is to take care of 3,500 kids.
The school district in an FAQ said the old system was not equitable or sustainable: it kept a student who lived closer to a school from attending that school because a place was taken up by a student who lived across the district. The new system has clearly defined attendance areas for each of the four elementary schools. The FAQ notes exceptions would be limited to specific academic programs not offered at all schools or to balance class sizes.
Martin said, “This is a complex issue that has a bit of a domino effect. … I felt badly after the May meeting that it unfolded the way it did.”
He clarified that the May 26 meeting was a special meeting because the meeting after Memorial Day typically only addresses open enrollment applications, but that deadline was extended and other items were then added to the agenda.
He said the board is willing to compromise if a better solution is found.
Parents and child care providers spoke their minds, some getting emotional with tears at the thought of losing their child care family.
While schools partnering with Parker YMCA will offer before and after school child care, Leah Zastipoul of Zasty’s Family Child Care said some children don’t do well in larger groups from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Zastipoul asked where the children would go during summer or during breaks. She said as a business owner, she could not afford to ensure spots for children needing care during breaks. She said child care providers will close.
One mother said probably half of the parents attending Monday's meeting in person have children who go to Consolidated Elementary School. She asked the board to consider how transportation to and from child care affects working parents.
Another parent suggested students be allowed to continue their elementary career where it started if parents could provide transportation.
Adams Publishing Group reported previously:
Some students currently ride a bus to one school before getting on a separate transfer bus that takes them to their own schools. Some students have missed instructional time as a result of the transfer rides sometimes taking too long, Superintendent Rich Dahman said.
Milton East Principal Jen Cramer and Milton West Principal Marcia Schwengels were reviewing bus routes ahead of adding 4K classrooms when they realized a better solution might exist, Cramer.
Dahman said the new system will save the district money and allow it to be more efficient and eliminate two to four bus routes entirely. He also said the change will result in less stress over transportation and less lost instruction time for all parties.
