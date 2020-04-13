Milton and Milton Township Fire Department issued a burning ban, prohibiting burning debris in barrels, piles on the ground and grass or wooded areas. Chief Ernest Rhodes announced the ban in a statement April 8.
“Eliminating ignition sources on the landscape reduces wildfire risk, smoke for vulnerable populations and person-to-person contact,” the statement said.
The City of Milton asked about fire pits on its Facebook page said according to the Milton Fire Department, "Fire pits need to be clean, dry, natural firewood and in the fire pit only."
The Milton-Milton Township Fire Department on its Facebook page said it is asking that residents of the City of Milton and surrounding Townships to not burn at this time. Residents in the towns of Milton Harmony Lima, Johnstown and Koshkonong are asked to contact their respective towns for approval to burn according to their town ordinance.
