Teachers in the Milton School District will receive a wage increase of about 2% for the 2020-21 school year. The school board on Feb. 8 implemented a cost of living (CPI) increase offer of 0.15% on the base wage and awarded merit pay increases for evaluation and education.
“These changes result in an overall wage increase of approximately 2% for the teacher group,” according to a news release issued Monday night.
Monday’s board action completes the 2020-2021 salary increases for all school employee groups.
According to the news release, an increase of about 2% was given to most employee groups. At a December meeting, the board approved a higher pay increase of about 7.35% for aides because they were lagging behind compared to industry pay.
In Monday’s news release, school board member and Human Resources Committee chairman Rick Mullen said, “The approved plan reflects district goals to maintain a balanced budget, retain and attract quality staff, and value and compensate all employee groups fairly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.