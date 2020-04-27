Milton School Board member Mike Pierce resigned effective Tuesday evening.
“I am resigning for personal reasons,” said Pierce in a letter read by school board chairman Joe Martin.
Pierce attended the virtual meeting but did not speak.
He was selected by the board to fill the seat vacated by Betsy Lubke in 2018. He served on the board one year to complete the remainder of Lubke’s term, then in 2019 was reelected for a three-year term.
Pierce previously served on the board 18 years, then did not seek reelection in 2012.
At Monday's Martin agreed to sit in on human resources committee meetings to be the second board member. The other is Diamond McKenna. The next HR meeting will take place 11 a.m. April 30.
Committee members will be appointed and made known on May 11.
How the vacant board seat will be filled was not on Monday's agenda.
