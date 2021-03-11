DNR

The City of Milton is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The projects primarily include the replacement of lead service lines throughout the city of Milton.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the SDWLP federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to submit written or verbal comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by March 24 to:

Department of Natural Resources

C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S. Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707

Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR's consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.

