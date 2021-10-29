Edgerton Hospital is launching a “Coffee & Chat” program that will take place bi-monthly from noon-1 p.m. at Edgerton Hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Rd.
The first presentation, Gardens of England, will be given by landscape professional Mark Dwyer on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Dwyer spent one month in the fall of 2015 living and working at Great Dixter, a famous garden in southeast England. He also travelled to see several other gardens in that area and took over 10,000 photos during that trip.
His presentation will feature the color, design and structure of many English gardens.
Attendees are encouraged to come with gardening questions for Dwyer. While the presentation is free, attendees can purchase lunch from the cafe. There will be complementary coffee and cookies.
For a listing of upcoming presentations and to reserve your seat, visit edgertonhospital.com.