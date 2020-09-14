Candidates running for Wisconsin’s 43rd Assembly District will participate in a virtual candidate forum 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
The candidates include Democratic incumbent Don Vruwink of Milton and Republican challenger Beth Drew of Milton.
The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area and the League of Women Voters of Janesville, with the support of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
Event organizers in a news release said both candidates have confirmed they will participate in the forum.
Because the forum will be virtual (due to COVID-19 precautions), voters who live in the 43rd Assembly District are asked to submit questions in advance. Questions can be submitted electronically via a Google Form at http://bit.ly/lwv-ww-candidatefallforum no later than Thursday, Sept. 24. Questions can also be mailed to LWV Whitewater Area, 417 N Fremont St, Whitewater, WI 53190.
Note the League of Women Voters does not accept questions targeted to specific candidates.
There will also be an opportunity to submit questions during the virtual forum.
Candidate questions prepared jointly by the LWV-Whitewater Area and LWV Janesville will be used if there are not enough questions provided by the public.
To attend the virtual forum live, use the URL: https://zoom.us/j/92415906847?pwd=VXhvZTM0cURJc05LcnY1YXBVUUpXQT09 and Passcode 140443.
To join the forum by phone, call (646) 558-8656, Webinar ID: 924 1590 6847, Passcode: 140443.
The forum will be recorded and made available to the public.
The 43rd Assembly District includes the cities of Whitewater, Milton and Edgerton. It also includes the village of Footville, the eastern third of the village of Oregon and 15 townships.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
For more information visit the following websites: LWV-Whitewater Area (https://lwvwhitewater.org), LWV of Janesville (https://www.lwvjvl.org/).
