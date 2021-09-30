Several southwest Wisconsin employers will take part in a manufacturing-specific virtual hiring event set for 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, Oct. 8.
Job seekers can meet virtually with multiple local manufacturers in a variety of industries represented by the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) area, which includes the counties of Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock, as well as neighboring counties.
Participating job seekers can talk with employers in real time, explore job vacancies, and submit their resumes.
Job seekers can create create an account and register for the even at pvapi.premiervirtual .com/s/L860kx. Those interested are urged to register prior to the event to help avoid any last-minute technical issues.
In addition, Department of Workforce Development (DWD) staff will be available to assist job seekers with registration and navigation of the event in-person resource room of the Rock County Job Center from 9 a.m.–noon.
For additional information, email Gail Graham, business services manager at the Rock County Job Center at g.graham@swwdb.org or DETWDA11BusinessServices@dwd.wisconsin.gov.