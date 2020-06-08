Through phone calls, emails and messages on social media, the School District of Milton has received many questions from community families regarding the recent refinement to attendance area administrative guidelines.
To allow for more conversation, as well as questions and answers about this topic, the school board would like to invite any interested community members to attend a listening session on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. The session will be held in the Jon C. Platts Performing Arts Center at Milton High School. Due to referendum construction, guests are asked to park in the High Street parking lot or Schilberg Park and enter through the high school's main entrance.
For safety considerations, the district asks that everyone practice safe social distancing when attending this meeting. Those not living within the same household will be asked to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of distance between themselves and other listening session guests. Face masks may be worn, but are not required.
The community may also join the meeting virtually with GoogleMeet by going to https://meet.google.com/osd-mxrj-uxc. Those wishing to participate in public comment are asked to please sign in ahead of the meeting using an online signup available at https://forms.gle/ivdMT336fmPy9sCz9.
