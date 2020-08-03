While senior centers, following COVID-19 Rock County guidelines, are to remain closed, The Gathering Place staff has been trying some new things.
At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., will host Parking Lot Bingo.
“We are trying to get very creative with entertainment,” said program director Sue Eckert.
How does parking lot bingo work?
Park in The Gathering Place parking lot. Upon entering the lot, you will be given instructions and a paper bingo “card” with three games on it. Bring something like a clipboard or a large book to put under the paper. If you don’t have a dauber (something to mark the bingo card), you will be given one to use.
There is no cost to play.
Instructions will include what radio station to tune in to hear the bingo numbers being called.
“When you have a bingo, just beep your horn or wave your arms and someone will come over to your car with your winnings,” Eckert said.
The winnings will be cash, but Eckert said don’t expect any big bills.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, bingo participants are asked to stay in their vehicle the entire time.
If it is raining on Aug. 11, the event will move to Tuesday, Aug. 18.
A second parking lot bingo is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, with a Thursday, Aug. 27 rain date.
Wine social
Two wine socials on the lower level patio are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, and Wednesday, Aug. 26. Each is limited to the first 15 people to sign up. Eckert asked that people sign up for only one date so others can attend and said walk-ins are discouraged. Call 868-3500 to sign up then enjoy the flowers on the patio and a glass of wine or soda. There is no cost for the event but Eckert said donations are appreciated.
Pastries on the Patio
Mary Jurgens-Jones is hosting Pastries on the Patio 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 11 and 25. Join her for conversation and sweet treats. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required except when eating. Reservations are required by calling (608) 868-3500.
Book and/or puzzle exchange
The Gathering Place is hosting a book and puzzle exchange. A table will be set up in the front driveway 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. (unless it’s raining hard). Participants may take one or two home per week. A box will be set out for returns. The Gathering Place also is accepting hard cover or paperback books that are three years old or newer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.