The Town of Fulton will hold a town board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2738 W Fulton Center Dr. Edgerton.
The planning and zoning committee will not meet this month.
The town board agenda includes a resolution declaring a public health emergency in response to the pandemic and appointing or reappointing people to various committees and commissions.
The board will consider amending an agenda to add: “Following proof of completion of the responsible beverage server training course and payment of the appropriate fee the clerk/treasurer or town board may issue an operator’s license to the applicant.”
A note on the agenda says the town will be taking all necessary precautions for the meeting.
