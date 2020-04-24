Auto insurers in the United States will return more than $10 billion to their customers nationwide, according to an estimate released earlier this month by the Insurance Information Institute.
“We’re seeing reduced claims activity because there are fewer people out and about,” said Kristopher Agnew, an American Family Insurance agent in Milton. “People are adhering to the rules and staying home.”
Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order was put in place on March 25 and has been extended to May 26.
Since Safer at Home, which closed schools and businesses, Scott Clark of Farmers Insurance in Janesville, said, “There’s very few claims. There’s very few cars traveling in front of my office.”
With fewer claims to pay, auto insurance companies have been passing on the savings to consumers.
Anew Insurance Agency in Edgerton is an independent agency representing 12 different auto insurance carriers.
“They’re all coming up with different responses to this,” said Anew owner Donna Nelson.
She gave examples: Some people in May and June will see 15% off their premiums, Some will get checks. Some will get a credit. Some auto insurance companies (or carriers) are waiting for approval of their plan from the state insurance commissioner’s office.
“Some carriers haven’t decided what they’re going to do yet,” she said. “They want to see what’s coming down the pike.”
Nelson said she gets a lot of valuable information from Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin website. The non-profit trade association for independent insurance agents on April 21 made a list of how insurance companies are responding to agents and consumers during the pandemic.
The most common question Nelson hears is “Is my auto insurance company going to send me a check?”
She said the best way to find out how a company is responding is to go directly to the insurance company’s website (https://www.iiaw.com/page/coronavirus).
Could insurance companies that issued credits or checks early on do the same again with the extended Safer at Home order?
“Goodness, I don’t know,” said Clark. If he had been asked earlier this year if the actions being taken now would be feasible, he said he would have replied, “No, it’s unheard of, insurance companies don’t go doing that. It’s unprecedented.”
Nothing’s been announced yet, Agnew said, “We’ll see. Anything is possible at this point.”
Auto insurance companies also are helping consumers in other ways.
Wisconsin insurers must cover delivery services for restaurants on personal auto insurance policies and must offer coverage for hired drivers and non-owned automobiles as a rider on a restaurant's general liability insurance if it is requested – both at no extra cost to the policyholders. The order is in effect until the public health emergency order is lifted, in whole or in part, to permit restaurants to resume normal operations. Coverage for policyholders will be effective on the date it is requested.
Some insurers are modifying policies for delivering groceries, pharmacy and medical supplies.
Some are waiving comprehensive and collision deductibles for health care workers involved in an accident while driving to and from work, or in the line of duty.
Anyone facing financial difficulty paying their insurance premium is encouraged to talk to their agent about possible payment options.
