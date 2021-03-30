Vehicles were lined up waiting when the drive-thru opened at 10 a.m. for the first time Monday at the new DQ Grill & Chill, 1167 Gateway Drive.
At noon there were 10 or 12 vehicles with people happy to wait in line. They had been waiting for this day for months and in some respects, years. Milton has not had a fast food drive-thru with burgers and fries since Burger King closed in 2016.
Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dani Stivarius said the most common question she has been asked in recent months was “When’s Dairy Queen opening?”
The chamber held a ribbon cutting to celebrate at 12:15 p.m. Monday. On the side of the building opposite the drive-thru, a giant spoon that stands taller than any person and will likely appear in many selfies.
Big red spoons also are the door handles, but no one went inside to order at lunchtime.
The DQ does not offer indoor seating at this time, but customers can enter the restaurant for carryout from 5 to 9 p.m.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and restaurants offering limited or in some cases no indoor seating to help stop the spread of the virus, long drive-thru lines have been common in other cities.
The Milton Courier asked restaurant owner and operator Mike McKenna why he wanted to bring a DQ to Milton. McKenna talked about happy memories he had going to Dairy Queen when he was growing up, the ice cream, burgers, hot dogs and chicken strips.
And, he said, “Just like everything else we do, we’re going to be involved in the community, supporting the school district, supporting organizations.”
According to the DQ website, the DQ mission is create positive memories for all who touch DQ.
Now, another generation can have those memories.
“The kids want ice cream every night now,” said McKenna of his children.
His wife and their mom, Diamond McKenna, remembers treating herself to Blizzard when she was a teen working at a DQ. Now, her go-to is the Non-Dairy Dilly Bar.
Yes, DQ makes a Non-Dairy Dilly Bar. It debuted in 2020. Made with coconut cream and dipped in chocolate-flavored coating, it’s also gluten-free and vegan.
With DQ’s new products and familiar favorites, the McKenna children are not the only ones wondering if they can now have ice cream every night.
