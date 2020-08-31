The Milton School District has two new associate principals.
Ben Yaucher is the associate principal at Milton Middle School.
Prior to coming to Milton, Yaucher, a Janesville native, was dean of students at Craig High School in Janesville. Yaucher has master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Bachelor of Science Education from UW-Stout.
In education for six years, he is excited to start his first year in Milton.
His motivational phrase is “We all get the same 24 hours each day. It’s how we use them that sets us apart.” – Alex Toussaint.
Principal Tara Czerwinski was the associate principal at MMS last school year.
Cassie Jemilo is the associate principal at Northside Intermediate School.
Jemilo has been in field of education for 10 years, working as a learning strategist at River Bluff Middle School (Stoughton Area School District) for the past five years and as an elementary school teacher in Dunlap, Illinois, before then. Jemilo grew up in Lockport, Illinois, and said “My goal is to embrace ‘probletunities’ by seeking positive opportunities in every challenge.”
Jemilo replaces previous associate principal Julie Musgrove, who is now the principal at Stoner Prairie Elementary in Fitchburg (Verona Area School District).
