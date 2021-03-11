All who live, work and play in Rock County are encouraged to take a few minutes to fill out the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) survey.
Shared every three years, the CHNA helps local health care organizations and community groups to improve access to equitable health care resources. It is created by members of the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County (HEAR).
“The CHNA survey is a very important tool used for prioritizing local areas of need in our community,” said SSM Health Community Health Manager Megan Timm. “Putting together a CHNA is a monumental task and it is vital that we hear from as many residents as possible to ensure the results are accurate.”
The Rock County CHNA survey is available through mid-April. It is available in English and Spanish by visiting https://bit.ly/3tEFxnn or https://bit.ly/3p4AVn1.
Megan Timm is available to speak about the importance of the CHNA survey and explain how it helps the community, on behalf of HEAR, from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. To schedule a time, please contact Erica Mathis at 608-373-8025 or erica.mathis@ssmhealth.com.
