I-39/90 northbound traffic in Janesville is now traveling on the newly expanded northbound Interstate lanes between the US 14 and WIS 26 interchanges. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided an update Tuesday.
If you live, work or travel to Janesville, here's what you need to know:
Two lanes remain open each way on I-39/90.
All Janesville interchange ramps are open, including:
The I-39/90 northbound ramp to WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171 A); and US 14/Humes Road ramp to the northbound Interstate.
A Collector-Distributor (C/D) lane system is operational for I-39/90 northbound between the US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171 B) and WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171 A) interchanges, separating Interstate through traffic with motorists transitioning onto and off I-39/90 at these two interchanges.
A similar configuration is located at the I-39/90/94 and US 151/High Crossing Blvd. interchange in Madison.
Motorists on I-39/90 northbound in Janesville wishing to exit at WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171 A) or US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171 B) must enter the C/D lane system prior to the first exit.
