The Milton Junction Cemetery Association is raising funds to purchase American flags that will line the both sides driveway entrance of the cemetery. Every year the Milton Junction Cemetery participates in the Memorial Day ceremonies to acknowledge veterans who participated in many wars and conflicts. Their names are read and remembered for their contributions and as “hometown” men and women who have sacrificed so much.
Flags will be displayed not only on Memorial Day, but on July 4, Veterans Day and for the funerals of veterans.
For those who provide financial support in the amount of $63.40 (the cost of one 3 x 5 nylon flag on a 9-foot tall white rotating pole with a lawn socket), acknowledgement of this gift will be made at the Memorial Day ceremony.
The Veterans of America Motorcycle Club from Racine has pledged $1,000 toward the cost of the flags, but more funds are needed.
Checks may be made payable to the Milton Junction Cemetery Association, Attention: Becky Whitney, Treasurer, 8258 N. Ridge Trail, Milton, WI 53563.
Anyone who has questions should call Becky Whitney at (608) 868-1655 or Pat Cameron at (608) 751-2875.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.