Representatives of the Southwest Alliance for Tobacco Prevention thank the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for sending warning letters to 10 companies ordering they remove their flavored disposable e-cigarettes and youth-appealing e-liquid products from the market. The FDA cited several of the companies for marketing unauthorized e-liquids that come in flavors imitating packaging for food products that often appeal to youth, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, Twinkies, Cherry Coke and popcorn, or feature cartoon characters.
One company included in the letter, Cool Clouds Distribution Inc., is responsible for Puff Bars – a disposable e-cigarette with flavors like Sour Apple, Blue Razz, Pink Lemonade, and Tangerine Ice that is favored by youth. In fact, the popularity of Puff Bars skyrocketed after the FDA removed flavored e-cigarettes from JUUL from the market.
“This is a win for our kids,” said Debbie Fischer – alliance Director. “We were certainly seeing many of these products gain traction with kids before the pandemic, and the FDA reports that marketing efforts to youth continued in recent months.”
Still, the group says there’s a more effective way for the FDA to address the issue – by banning all flavored tobacco products, including menthol.
“As much as this move is appreciated, until the FDA takes decisive action on all flavors, we’ll simply continue to play catch-up with the tobacco companies,” said Lee Gill – alliance member. “By dealing with flavored tobacco products as they pop up and not as a whole, you end up allowing new devices to fill the void left behind by the products the FDA does go after.”
E-cigarettes pose specific dangers to young people, including the amount of nicotine that is delivered through the most popular flavored products. These products have at least the amount of nicotine as a whole pack of cigarettes
The Southwest Alliance for Tobacco Prevention recommends several different actions citizens can take on the issue of young people and e-cigarettes addiction.
• Parents can learn more about the different tobacco products targeted toward youth, as well as other issues like flavors and packaging, by visiting www.tobaccoischanging.com.
• Parents of teens addicted to e-cigarettes can get them free help by having them call 1-800-QUIT NOW (784-8669) or texting “READY” to 200-400.
• All community members can visit/interact with our alliance by visiting our facebook page at southwest alliance for tobacco prevention or calling 608-530-7152.
