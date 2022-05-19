June is Dairy Month, and the Rock County Dairy Promotion Council hopes you’ll “moosy” on over to their 45th annual Dairy Breakfast.
The all-you-can-eat pancakes event will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Metcalf family will host the breakfast at their Glacier Edge Dairy farm at 2679 N. County M in Milton.
Julie Funk, who chairs the event, said returning attendees can expect everything the breakfast is known for including pancakes, sausage, cheese, applesauce, yogurt, coffee and milk. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, she noted ice cream sundaes are back. Music will be provided by Soggy Prairie Boys and WJVL will broadcast live. Adults are $7 and kids 10 and under are $3.
Funk said the council’s goal in holding the event each year is to get people out and give them a chance to see a working dairy farm as well as the different types of dairy farms. “Because,” she said, “dairy farms are not all the same.”
This year, visitors will notice right away that the large, sprawling Glacial Edge Dairy is newer than farms they’ve seen in the past. As usual for the breakfast, shuttles will be available to take people from the parking area to the breakfast area. But then at the dining site, “people movers” will be available to take interested guests to the heifer facility.
During the ride, volunteers will point out things people are seeing and talk about calf care and the livestock. Inside the barn, guests can walk around and experts that the Metcalfs work with daily will be there to answer questions.
“We’re just excited that the Metcalfs are hosting,” said Funk. “Their facility is rather new and people are interested in seeing it. They have such a nice facility.”
Funk also mentioned that it takes many volunteers to run the breakfast and that anyone who is interested can give her a call at 608-290-4921.
About Glacier Edge Dairy
Glacier Edge Dairy is operated by Terry and Jane Metcalf, their son Corey and his wife Kristen, and their daughter Lauren. Terry and Jane had farmed cash crops for many years but Corey said he was always more interested in livestock production than cash cropping.
“I started with livestock when I was in 4-H,” he said. “I was always more interested in that than the crops.” That prompted the family to build a new farm which stretches across 1,100 acres. In November 2017 they began milking 300 registered Jersey cows.
Kristen explained that they started with Jerseys because their milk is higher in fat and protein. “When Corey started milking,” she said, “it gave him more confidence that there would be a market for his milk.” All of the milk produced is used for Wisconsin cheese. Jane said, “Jersey milk is highly desired by cheese makers.” Kristen added, “It makes great cheese.” Each cow produces about 7 gallons of milk each day.
Despite being relatively new to producing high-quality milk, the Metcalfs strive to improve to do the best job possible. To that end, Lauren said, “I really hope people see how comfortable our cows are and how healthy and well-taken care of they are.”
“Our cows lay in sand because it’s more comfortable,” Corey said and then added with a chuckle, “like laying on a beach.”
Utilizing technology
Modern technologies help the family reach their quality standard goals. Each cow has a radio frequency ID tag and wears an activity tracker, like the fitness trackers people commonly wear. They use a robotic feed pusher, which doesn’t require labor, and in the milk parlor, all milk is recorded.
“So every ounce of milk that a cow gives is recorded and attributed to that individual cow,” said Jane.
Tall, round, spinning cow brushes are there for the cows to scratch themselves and the facility also has a cross-ventilation system which helps keep the barn comfortable. Kristen notes another perk of the ventilation system: “There are no flies in the barn.”
Around the calving pens, cameras are installed so that cows having calves can be monitored to make sure they’re doing okay. “Everything we talked about as far as technology goes, it’s all for the cows,” said Kristen.
The family also raises beef and Corey said he plans to expand on that. “About 70% of the calves that are born at this farm go to beef production. Another 30% go to replacing cows.” Kristen explained that by breeding, they can maximize and keep the best cows in their herd. Selling the others creates another source of income.
The Metcalfs feel honored hosting this year’s breakfast. About 15 to 20 crafters will have booths and the Crafty Cows will be displayed so guests can cast their vote for their favorite. Kids will find activities and games and a balloon artist will be on hand, too. The Milton High School FFA chapter will have a petting zoo, and Dave Bendlin of the Rock County Conservationists will talk about pollinators.
Whether you’re looking for a chance to get outdoors and having breakfast or wanting to learn more about agriculture and dairy farming or just looking for a memorable day with family, take Jane’s advice: “This is the place to be.”