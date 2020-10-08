The Town of Milton Board and Planning and Zoning Committee will meet via teleconference at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
1-978-990-5043 Is the call-in number – 6299997 is the access code.
Anyone can use this number and access code to “attend” the meeting.
Items on the agenda include: an appointment of the Planning and Zoning chair and a Planning and Zoning vacancy; a class B combination liquor and beer license application and amusement license for Kathryn Fuchs for The Kosh Bar and Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59; discussion and possible action regarding John’s Disposal 2021 rates; and discussion and possible action on COVID-19 expenditures, among others.
