The Milton Courier is partnering with Legacy.com to provide a memorialization platform for obituaries and death notices.
On Monday, May 3, Legacy.com will begin hosting the Milton Courier’s obituary page. This partnership will bring Legacy’s platform to every obituary you place and read with the Milton Courier.
The partnership will provide for families:
- Modern, streamlined design that loads quickly and works seamlessly between devices.
-Easy social sharing.
-Permanent online obituary, with a Guest Book moderated and managed by Legacy.com staff.
-Helpful links to charities and end-of-life resources.
-Legacy exclusive: inclusion of their loved one in unique community pages that group obituaries based on interests, hobbies, and school/group affiliations.
For funeral homes, it will provide:
-24/7 access to Legacy.com’s customer service
-Premium branding, contact information placements, and a link to the funeral home’s website on every obituary.
-A free, customizable listing in the nation’s No. 1 online funeral home directory.
