Milton High School has a new director of bands: Nathan Czech. Community members likely will see him for the first time in the July 4 parade unless they see him practicing with the band in the parking lot or in streets nearby.
Czech, a River Falls native, grew up playing football and fishing. He got “the band bug,” as he calls it, in high school.
“Band became more of my passion, as I entered late adolescence to adulthood,” he said.
A meniscus injury during his freshman year of high school prevented him from playing football and he remembers being bummed out at the time. Then, he was recruited by the band director to be in marching band. Czech gave it a try, found he really loved it and hasn’t stopped marching.
In his senior year at River Falls High School, he was selected to be a drum major for the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps. With the Madison Scouts, he performed throughout the country every summer for four years.
At the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, he played tuba in the marching band while pursuing a degree in music education. He played the euphonium in both the symphonic band and wind ensemble, played in numerous small ensembles and sang in two choirs. He was a featured visual soloist for River City Rhythm (indoor) Drumline in 2017 and president of the music fraternity on campus, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. As a drum major with UW-Eau Claire’s Blugold Marching Band, he traveled to Australia and New Zealand.
One of the things he likes best about band is the collaborative aspect.
This month has been busy for Czech. He finished student teaching in Chippewa Falls, started teaching in Milton and moved to Janesville.
He commended MHS students for their flexibility during the transition.
“We’re all learning our new routines,” he said. “The student leadership has been phenomenal. The students have been very receptive, as have the staff. I wasn’t expecting to feel this welcomed coming in.”
He arrived to find his desk temporarily located in the band room, which was decorated with streamers, and looks forward to the new band room being constructed.
Czech first became familiar with Milton as marching band competitor of River Falls and he said he plans to continue what he described as Milton’s legacy of having an incredible marching band.
In addition to having competitive aspirations, Czech wants to cultivate a positive environment and increase the number of students in band.
In the July 4 parade, the band will play “It’s Always a Good Time” by Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen.
He recited a few lines from the song: “We don’t even have to try. It’s always a good time.”
That’s not quite what he’d say about marching band.
“It needs to be a good time,” he said but it’s also hard work – students do have to try. “We’re getting better every rehearsal.
In that respect, it seems, it’s always a good time.