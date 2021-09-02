A top member of Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet, Secretary of the Department of Administration Joel Brennan, will make stops in Milton and Whitewater on Friday, Sept. 3.
Brennan’s department has a wide range of responsibilities, including fiscal and policy analysis for the governor and development of the state budget.
Brennan is scheduled to visit the following businesses: Badger State Maintenance, 1126 Gateway Drive, Milton; Frank Beer Distributors, 616 Gateway Drive, Milton; American Awards & Promotions, 1250 Arthur Drive, Milton; Milton House Museum and Historical Society, 18 S. Janesville St., Milton; Studio 84, 121 W. Center St., Whitewater; and Whitewater Cinemas, 151 E. Pearson Lane, Whitewater.
Additional stops in Whitewater may be added, with locations and times to be announced.
“I’m pleased to bring Secretary Brennan to the 43rd Assembly District to see how businesses, a historic site, and an arts studio are navigating these pandemic times,” State Rep. Don Vruwink (D-Milton) said in a press release.
“I look forward to a good discussion on what assistance our communities need to recover and thrive.”