A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 21 for the Janesville Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic at 1141 Black Bridge Road in Janesville.
The former Black Bridge Bowl location will provide twice the space as the old clinic at 2419 Morse St., according to a news release.
Congressman Bryan Steil, representing Wisconsin’s First Congressional District, joined the Rock County Veterans Service Officer John Solis, members from the Veterans Administration Hospital, and Janesville VA clinic staff for the grand opening of the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Janesville.
“Our veterans deserve the best care, treatment, and mental health services. Local, convenient access to care is vital for many veterans,” said Steil. “The expansion of the Janesville VA clinic allows 1,200 more veterans to receive health care services. This is a critical step in our efforts to support our heroes, increase access to treatment, and expand health care options. I am proud to partner with our state and local partners to bring attention to new opportunities for our veterans.”
John Rohrer, director of William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital said: “The completion of this new clinic reinforces the commitment of the VA to bring services to our veterans and provide the quality care they deserve. Projects like this are a community effort and we appreciate the support from our local Veterans Service Organizations, community, state and federal leaders keeping veteran issues at the forefront.”
The new Community Based Outpatient Clinic has doubled in size to better serve the needs of veterans in Janesville and throughout Rock County. The clinic currently serves 3,800 patients and will now have the capacity to serve an additional 1,200 veterans. The expansion allows more opportunities for veterans to receive primary care, telehealth, and VA Video Connect virtual visits, and includes new physical therapy and occupational therapy services.
