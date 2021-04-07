Unofficial vote totals for April 6 election show Scott Fleming defeated Thomas Bier 83-66 in the Town of Johnstown for Town Board Supervisor 1.
Fleming, 39, Avalon, is a sampling director and nutrient management planner at Rock River Laboratory in Watertown.
Previously served on Rock County Pork Producers Board and Christus Evangelical Lutheran Church Council. Volunteers with the Wisconsin International Harvester Collectors Club, Whitewater SnoSeekers snowmobile club and the Snowmobile Alliances in Walworth and Jefferson counties.
His goal is “To continue the long agricultural heritage of Johnstown Township through strong decision-making and management.”
Countywide advisory referendum
Looking at the countywide advisory question:
Referendum question: Should the State of Wisconsin accept Affordable Care Act Federal Medicaid funds earmarked to expand health insurance coverage to 176,000 additional Wisconsin residents resulting in the state saving $324.5 million?
Yes votes (14,974) topped no votes (4,311).
