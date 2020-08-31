$7,000

Terri Harbort (seventh grade literature/language teacher), Mandy Tukiendorf (eighth grade literature/language teacher) and Principal Tara Czerwinski hold a $7,000 check representing funds raised for AVID. 

 Submitted photo

Milton Middle School’s first-ever mattress sale fundraiser on Aug. 16 raised $7,005. Funds will be used toward the AVID program’s college and career readiness programming.

Madison-based Custom Fundraising Solutions partnered with the AVID team to host the one-day event. According to Milton Middle School Principal Tara Czerwinski, the team surpassed its fundraising goals by selling 44 mattresses in six and a half hours.

AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) is a college and career readiness system that emphasizes skill building in the areas of writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading.

The elective class and school-wide approach to teaching started last year in the Milton School District with the seventh-grade class and is expanding to eighth-grade this year.

Load comments