Milton Police Department Lt. Kyle Johnson has accepted the job as chief of police in the Village of Roberts in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.
A Milton native, Johnson was promoted from patrol officer to patrol lieutenant at the Milton Police Department in 2018. He started working full-time with the Milton Police Department in 2008. Prior to that, he worked part-time for Milton, City of Jefferson Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and was a deputy coroner for Rock County.
Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and graduated from the police academy at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville in 2007.
He is nearing the end of the courses he needs to complete before attaining a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.