Milton Police Department Lt. Kyle Johnson has accepted the job as chief of police in the Village of Roberts in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.

A Milton native, Johnson was promoted from patrol officer to patrol lieutenant at the Milton Police Department in 2018. He started working full-time with the Milton Police Department in 2008. Prior to that, he worked part-time for Milton, City of Jefferson Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and was a deputy coroner for Rock County.

Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and graduated from the police academy at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville in 2007.

He is nearing the end of the courses he needs to complete before attaining a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

