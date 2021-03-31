The polls will be open Tuesday, April 6. In the spring election voters will chose four candidates for Milton school board and the next state superintendent of schools.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at each of the community’s municipal buildings. Voters need to show an ID in order to cast a ballot. In the race for Milton school board voters must chose four from the list of candidates including incumbent Joe Martin, incumbent David Holterman, Jay Williams, Leslie Hubert, Sherri Shaw and incumbent Jennifer Johns. (Information on these candidates ran in last week’s Milton Courier.)
In the town of Johnstown, Scott Fleming and Thomas Bier are looking to fill the position of Supervisor 1.
State superintendent
Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr are seeking to be the next State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Underly is the superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District and Kerr is the former superintendent for the Brown Deer School District.
Unopposed
The following candidates are running unopposed:
- City of Milton Mayor Anissa Welch
- City council member Larry Laehn
- City council member Bill Wilson
- City council member Theresa Rusch
- Town of Harmony Chairman Jeff Klenz
- Town of Harmony board supervisor Jerry Larson
- Town of Harmony board supervisor Matt McNall
- Town of Harmony clerk Tim Tollefson
- Town of Johnstown board supervisor 2 Brad Mair
- Town of Johnstown clerk Mary Mawhinney
- Town of Johnstown Teasurer Patsy Weber
- Town of Lima board Supervisor 1 Leo Hanauska
- Town of Lima board Supervisor 2 Dave Burkett
- Town of Lima Clerk Pam Hookstead
- Town of Lima Treasurer Lisa Hanauska
- Town of Milton Chairperson Bryan Meyer
- Town of Milton board supervisor Jon Jennings
- Town of Milton board supervisor John Traynor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.